Non-stop flight from Sydney, Australia to Santiago, Chile is impossible on the AEP/Gleason world map

72 views • February 08, 2023

Download the above videos (higher resolution): PLASMA MOON And GREATER WORLD MAP https://archive.org/details/plasma-moon GREATER WORLD MAP And MACROCLIMATE CHANGE https://archive.org/details/macro-climate-change Great Conspiracy Behind Great Reset https://archive.org/details/great-conspiracy

The Sydney-Santiago non-stop flight is possible on the Plasma Moon world map: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ldr67D7EPVyo/

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