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Infowars Sparks Wave Of Citizen Activism; America Is Awakening
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8 views • December 18, 2019
Owen Shroyer just got back from his trip to Washington DC where Owen was arrested for standing up to the traitor Jerry Nadler. This video show how Infowars is ready to spark citizen activism nationwide. Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!
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