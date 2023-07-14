Create New Account
Tucker Carlson VERBALLY PUMMELS Mike Pence Over Persecution of Christians in Ukraine
WATCH: Tucker Carlson VERBALLY PUMMELS Mike Pence Over Persecution of Christians in Ukraine (Pt. 2)


PENCE: "I was told [by Ukranians] that there are religious leaders who have been working with the Russian military who are murdering people!"


TUCKER: "You spoke to one person whose clearly on one side of it...You can't arrest clergy for having different views."


PENCE: "I won't stand for it."


Pence first says he spoke to someone who said there was no persecution of Christians, but then claims members of the Church are 'working with the Russians'


https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1679914499396993024?s=20

tucker carlsonmike pencegop summitukraine religious persecution

