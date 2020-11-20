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The Great Reset And Global Political Battles with Kevin J Johnston and Michael Arana
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6 views • November 20, 2020
The great reset as announced by Justin Trudeau is scaring everybody in North America. Agenda 2030 is something that was widely laughed at in the past when it was first divulged to the public but now our politicians are not only talking about it, they are promising a reduction in world population, complete control of your personal property, a total say in how Commerce is conducted and complete communism worldwide.
Michael and I discuss these issues and others. Please subscribe to Michael at ARANA NATION and please donate to Kevin J Johnston at WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
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Michael and I discuss these issues and others. Please subscribe to Michael at ARANA NATION and please donate to Kevin J Johnston at WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
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