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BREAKING: HOSPITALS FULL OF VAXXED! - Doctors Are Speaking Out! - What You Need To Know!
World Alternative Media
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2728 views • November 04, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the growing number of people being hospitalized with strange heart conditions, blood clots and cancer. The number is skyrocketing and the number of doctors and nurses speaking out is skyrocketing as well.
Despite the absurd claims of some news tabloids that pretend to be professional claiming that the hospitals are filled with unvaccinated patients, the truth is exactly the opposite. Millions of people worldwide are facing strange heart conditions, many of them children. People are dying on the field during sports matches and cancer rates are skyrocketing all the while. Whistleblowers are coming out in large numbers to speak out as they claim 2020 was calm and 2021 has been explosive with vax injuries and deaths.
All the while, the cold and flu season has begun and we are seeing large numbers of people starting to get sick. With shattered immune systems from the jab, this could turn out extremely dangerous.
In this video, we break down what you need to know, the studies proving the dangers and the continued push to mandate children to take the jab. This is a war on humanity.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticsscienceprotestvaccinenwoconspiracymartial lawmandatevoluntaryismjabcoronaviruscovid19covidwam
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