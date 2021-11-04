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BREAKING: HOSPITALS FULL OF VAXXED! - Doctors Are Speaking Out! - What You Need To Know!
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2728 views • November 04, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the growing number of people being hospitalized with strange heart conditions, blood clots and cancer. The number is skyrocketing and the number of doctors and nurses speaking out is skyrocketing as well.
Despite the absurd claims of some news tabloids that pretend to be professional claiming that the hospitals are filled with unvaccinated patients, the truth is exactly the opposite. Millions of people worldwide are facing strange heart conditions, many of them children. People are dying on the field during sports matches and cancer rates are skyrocketing all the while. Whistleblowers are coming out in large numbers to speak out as they claim 2020 was calm and 2021 has been explosive with vax injuries and deaths.
All the while, the cold and flu season has begun and we are seeing large numbers of people starting to get sick. With shattered immune systems from the jab, this could turn out extremely dangerous.
In this video, we break down what you need to know, the studies proving the dangers and the continued push to mandate children to take the jab. This is a war on humanity.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the growing number of people being hospitalized with strange heart conditions, blood clots and cancer. The number is skyrocketing and the number of doctors and nurses speaking out is skyrocketing as well.
Despite the absurd claims of some news tabloids that pretend to be professional claiming that the hospitals are filled with unvaccinated patients, the truth is exactly the opposite. Millions of people worldwide are facing strange heart conditions, many of them children. People are dying on the field during sports matches and cancer rates are skyrocketing all the while. Whistleblowers are coming out in large numbers to speak out as they claim 2020 was calm and 2021 has been explosive with vax injuries and deaths.
All the while, the cold and flu season has begun and we are seeing large numbers of people starting to get sick. With shattered immune systems from the jab, this could turn out extremely dangerous.
In this video, we break down what you need to know, the studies proving the dangers and the continued push to mandate children to take the jab. This is a war on humanity.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
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JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
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BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
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FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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