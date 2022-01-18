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Recognizing the rise of TYRANNY in America & How to STOP IT
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40 views • January 18, 2022
Glenn Beck.
The Great Reset is a story of tyranny, Glenn explains. In times of extreme chaos — like we’ve experienced recently — most will gravitate to the political party that promises answers, even when those solutions are destructive. But during that process, power escapes from the people and finds itself in the hands of the state. There IS good news, however: tyranny CAN be defeated…as long as there’s one, lone voice willing to disagree with the powerful majority. So, could that lone voice be yours?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R7zKEc5gT_I
The Great Reset is a story of tyranny, Glenn explains. In times of extreme chaos — like we’ve experienced recently — most will gravitate to the political party that promises answers, even when those solutions are destructive. But during that process, power escapes from the people and finds itself in the hands of the state. There IS good news, however: tyranny CAN be defeated…as long as there’s one, lone voice willing to disagree with the powerful majority. So, could that lone voice be yours?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R7zKEc5gT_I
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