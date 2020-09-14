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FAKE POPE – FRANCIS THE ABORTIONIST AND BILL GATES CONSORTIUM TERRORIZING THE WORLD WITH VIRUS
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32 views • September 14, 2020
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FAKE POPE – FRANCIS THE ABORTIONIST AND BILL GATES CONSORTIUM TERRORIZING THE WORLD WITH VIRUS – LOOK AT FREAK JEFF –SACKS "ADVISOR TO POPE" SMILE LIKE BILL GATES WHEN TALKING ABOUT DEPOPULATING THE WORLD
2 VIDEO EXCERPTS THE ABORTION POPE & EXAMPLES OF LAWS AS CRIMINAL POLITICIANS PERPETRATE THEIR CRIME
FAKE POPE – FRANCIS THE ABORTIONIST AND BILL GATES CONSORTIUM TERRORIZING THE WORLD WITH VIRUS – LOOK AT FREAK JEFF –SACKS "ADVISOR TO POPE" SMILE LIKE BILL GATES WHEN TALKING ABOUT DEPOPULATING THE WORLD
2 VIDEO EXCERPTS THE ABORTION POPE & EXAMPLES OF LAWS AS CRIMINAL POLITICIANS PERPETRATE THEIR CRIME
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