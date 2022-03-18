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X22 Report B 03. 17. 22.
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10 views • March 18, 2022
Ep. 2728b - The Attempted ‘Coup’ [Treason] Opens The Public Door To More Serious…
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The [DS] is panicking now and trying to get ahead of the story of Hunter Biden. Weiss is on the hunt and it seems he is ready to produce some information on the case. The attempted coup/treason opens the public door for more serious crimes. The pill needs to be easy to swallow. The narrative is now being produced. The war is not going the way the [DS] wanted it too. They are trying to bring back covid but this will fail. The people see through all this now. Election fraud evidence is being produced, who will be the first state to push this forward and decertify.
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All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] is panicking now and trying to get ahead of the story of Hunter Biden. Weiss is on the hunt and it seems he is ready to produce some information on the case. The attempted coup/treason opens the public door for more serious crimes. The pill needs to be easy to swallow. The narrative is now being produced. The war is not going the way the [DS] wanted it too. They are trying to bring back covid but this will fail. The people see through all this now. Election fraud evidence is being produced, who will be the first state to push this forward and decertify.
Tap Into Ancient Anti-Aging Secrets With Ageless Body: 🍑🥑🍇
http://agewithx22.com
😍 Get 51% Off by Clicking Here ^^^
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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