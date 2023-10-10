Create New Account
THIS Is How You Beat Them at Their Own Game!
Not telling anyone what to do, but you will not win by complying to their supposed convenience. Complying to incrementalism is why we're where we're at today. This stance applies to any company, institution or service that is entrapping me for the sake of "convenience", perks and or safety. You Need to Know How to Win! Just Say Bye-Bye Company!

