Reading the Bible LIVE: Trump Conviction 34/Now What? -2024
DarylLawsonLive
Published Yesterday

‭Malachi 3:5 NIV‬

[5] “So I will come to put you on trial. I will be quick to testify against sorcerers, adulterers and perjurers, against those who defraud laborers of their wages, who oppress the widows and the fatherless, and deprive the foreigners among you of justice, but do not fear me,” says the Lord Almighty.

#Trump #TrumpCriminal #prophecy #Biden #Obama #ElectionInterference2024 #DarylLawsonLive 

Keywords
trumpobamaelectionprophecyfelonybidenconviction

