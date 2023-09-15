Your Property Rights and The Weaponizing Of Climate Change. Part 3 - Nick Lockhart.

Your Property Rights and The Weaponizing Of Climate Change.





Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. 13th September, 2023.





Be Aware - Legislation is targeting our properties.





Speakers from property backgrounds and scientists will expose the threats to our rights by the weaponizing of climate change. Eg, Renewable Energy Hubs, Vegetation Management Acts, "Sustainable Development, Fees, Fines, ...the list goes on. The undermining of our financial security is relentless!





And it's all courtesy of politicians. Who did you elect and what did they vote for in government?





Who will you vote for you next time?





With an impressive 25 year career in real estate, Nick Lockhart is an acknowledged expert in property, finance and self managed superannuation. Nick is the Author of the 'Essential Guide to Smart Property Investment', and he emphasises a business-oriented approach to real estate.





For insightful and actionable advice on real estate, listen closely to Nick Lockhart.





https://www.propertyclub.com.au/





This event is jointly presented by:





Voting Matters - https://www.votingmatters.com.au/

Property Rights Australia - https://propertyrightsaustralia.org.au/

Climate and Energy Realists Queensland - https://www.climateandenergyrealists.com/

Property Club - https://www.propertyclub.com.au/

Connor Court Publishing - https://www.connorcourtpublishing.com.au/





