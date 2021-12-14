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X22 Report A 12. 13. 21.
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272 views • December 14, 2021
Ep. 2651a - [CB]/Fake News Getting Ahead Of Inflation, The Narrative Already Failed
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The [CB] is losing control of the narrative, nobody is believing that inflation is under control. 56 percent of voters believe [JB] doesn't care about inflation and will do nothing to help the situation. Fake news says the only to survive inflation is to spend your paycheck fast. [JB] goes back on promise, students will have to pay student debt.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market
Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code (x20) for 20% OFF
The [CB] is losing control of the narrative, nobody is believing that inflation is under control. 56 percent of voters believe [JB] doesn't care about inflation and will do nothing to help the situation. Fake news says the only to survive inflation is to spend your paycheck fast. [JB] goes back on promise, students will have to pay student debt.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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