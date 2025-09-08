No Fear Here! Thats the Co'intel Clowns Job! Mark 5:36

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

IEC: Use case session 2 – Sensor technology / General purpose technology and dual use concerns - Healthcare / Diversity and liability concerns AI with "Trust"

https://rumble.com/v6ymygm-420975094.html

.

Let's Unpack The President Trump And Bill Gates Maralago Dinner 2025 https://rumble.com/v6yjpno-lets-unpack-the-president-trump-and-bill-gates-maralago-dinner-2025.html

.

Digital Security Biotechnology Israel https://search.brave.com/search?q=digital+security+%26+biotechnology+isreal&source=android&summary=1&conversation=dfbe556da9b8e49dfc76a3

.

biocybersecurity synthetic biotechnology intrabody

https://search.brave.com/search?q=biocybersecurity+synthetic+biotechnology+intrabody&source=android&summary=1&conversation=5636314172a8056a14d908

.

Bioconvergence Israel USA https://search.brave.com/search?q=bioconvergence+isreal%2C+usa&source=web&summary=1&conversation=7505b1432b8d20ddf23ba4

.

Biodigital Convergence Canada https://search.brave.com/search?q=biodigital+convergence+canada&source=web&summary=1&conversation=f23b8ff79b8ea3b8fd24a8

.

biodigital convergence horizon2020 https://search.brave.com/search?q=biodigital+convergence+horizon2020&source=android&summary=1&conversation=9a0a9173aec8e613219528

.

The biodigital convergence: Cross-cutting policy implications 2024-12-24 https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2024/12/24/biodigit-convergence-implication/index.shtml