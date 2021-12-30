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BIG DICK VS. SMALL DICK: LOVE & OTHER BIBLICAL DRUGS #8...
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37 views • December 30, 2021
Women's satisfaction from a big dick is an illusion and a violent denial of God's plan for love and tenderness in a marriage. The woman is attacked and must wait months for her sexual desire to return. Whereas a man with a small dick and biblical wisdom is blessed by God and will satisfy her always... The following video will change your life for the better whether a small dick or big dick. What matters is the wisdom of biblical relationships...
Big Dick vs. Small Dick: Love & Other Biblical Drugs #8...
Big Dick vs. Small Dick: Love & Other Biblical Drugs #8...
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