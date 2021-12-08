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China's EMP Threat is REAL
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2 views • December 08, 2021
There’s a scary reality we have to face. If China launches an EMP attack on the U.S., 90% of Americans could be dead in less than a year. Now, Mark is asking the right question: Even as the U.S. Government wastes trillions of dollars on unnecessary programs, why do they refuse to spend a relatively little amount to protect our vital electrical grid from a catastrophic EMP attack?
RELATED LINKS:
https://www.youtube.com/c/LevinTV/videos
https://get.blazetv.com/levin/
#blazetv #marklevin #chinaemp
SOURCE : https://youtu.be/7YRhWB-Bjps
RELATED LINKS:
https://www.youtube.com/c/LevinTV/videos
https://get.blazetv.com/levin/
#blazetv #marklevin #chinaemp
SOURCE : https://youtu.be/7YRhWB-Bjps
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