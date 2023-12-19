TV star suffers VAXX poison injection induced LUNG CANCER

@Katemicucci "My new album for kids comes out 11/3! It’s called My Hat. An update on what I’ve been up to. 🫁 #sicktok #hospital #imokay #solucky #sendinglove"

00:00:00:18 - 00:00:26:27

Hey, everybody. This is not a Tik Tok. It's a sick duck. I'm in a hospital, but it's because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. They got it really early. It's pretty weird because I've never smoked a cigaret in my life, so I you know, it was a surprise. But also, I guess it happens. And so the greatest news is they caught it early.

00:00:26:27 - 00:00:53:24

They got it out. I'm all good, but it's been a little bit of a trip and probably been moving slow for a few weeks, but then I'll be back at it. I can't wait to be painting more, which I'll be painting soon, I think. Why am I still talking? Because I'm on drugs. Who? I got to say, the artwork here is pretty nice.

00:00:53:24 - 00:00:54:16

Yeah? Yeah.

