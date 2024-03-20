Create New Account
P.1 It’s my own Royal Blue TINY TATERS for me tonight! WASTE NOT, WANT NOT MVI_8984-6merged
EK the Urban Yeti
251 Subscribers
6 views
Published 19 hours ago

These tiny Royal Blue potatoes are the remnants of my harvest from my 44 large tubs of potatoes that I grew from last autumn to spring 2023, and they have been in the fridge for months. They taste so good, and took me so much effort to grow, that I will not waste them.

Keywords
gardengarlicgingerturmericlemonpotatoespermaculturehomeonionsbirdfeederweedslawnparsleyaloe verasweet potatoesfennelmulchbamboocompostpawpawchickweedhumussunflowersmilletmadeira vine

