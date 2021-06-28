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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1632 - Christian Broder - Report on arrests in the case
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Christian, who had just attended a wedding, was waiting outside Atlanta’s Capitol City Club for an Uber, when the group pulled up instead. Myrick got out of the car and robbed the group at gunpoint, before Christian asked him if he could get his driver’s license back. Myrick responded by shooting him, before getting back in the car and fleeing the scene. Christian was taken to the hospital, where he died almost two weeks later.
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