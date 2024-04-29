Create New Account
Congressman Michael McCaul Who Wrote The TikTok Ban Bill Invested $1.15 Million Into META After Writing The Bill
In your face corruption.

- On March 3rd, he authored the TikTok Ban Bill
- On March 22nd, he invested $150,000 in META
- On the 26th, he invested another $150,000
- On the 28th, he invested another $150,000

Source @Real World News

