In your face corruption.

Congressman Michael McCaul Who Wrote The TikTok Ban Bill Invested $1.15 Million Into META After Writing The Bill



- On March 3rd, he authored the TikTok Ban Bill

- On March 22nd, he invested $150,000 in META

- On the 26th, he invested another $150,000

- On the 28th, he invested another $150,000

Source @Real World News

