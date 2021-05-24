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Grazing for Knowledge
Prepper Guy Podcast
Prepper Guy Podcast
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40 views • May 24, 2021
Informational Grazing for Knowledge

It seems to me that the reason we can't figure shit out regarding nutrition, the constitution, and survival is we only graze off of the top, and never go any deeper.

Most Important subjects require way more debate, research, and study, and no one wants to even talk about all that boring crap, Sports, oh Hell Yeah! but not useful things, and very important things.

Why that from the list of Beans, Band-aids, and Bullets, food is the most expensive of the 3.
Why our liberties are going to shit,
And why we will NOT talk about Religion but drone on and on about Sports, I fucking hate sports.

Oh yeah, PS, these are the latter days, and shit is about to get real.

Patient Zero: The Joe Ledger Novels, Book 1 by Jonathan Maberry
https://amzn.to/3ykM5dk

End Slate Mouse Pad 15”x8”
https://prepperguy.com/shop/product/pgp142-mouse-pads/

Most of my podcasts are Rated (R)
If bad language offends your sensibilities, by all means, go back down to your parent's basement.
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nutritionfoodpreppingstorageprepper guylong term food
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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