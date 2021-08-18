EP 2574-9AM COLBERT, MICHAEL MOORE & LEFTISTS USING TALIBAN PROPAGANDA TO DEMONIZE AMERICAN PATRIOTS 

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Liberal talking heads Stephen Colbert and Michael Moore both equated millions of Trump-supporting Americans with Taliban terrorists following the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. On Monday, Democrat documentary filmmaker Michael Moore posted two images to Twitter. One image showed Taliban members holding rifles and posing in the Afghanistan Presidential palace and the other shows Trump supporters walking the halls of the Capitol building on January 6th. “Their Taliban, our Taliban, everybody’s got a Taliban. They’re at their best when they confiscate the halls of power,” Moore captioned the photos. Around the same time Moore posted to Twitter, Late Show host Stephen Colbert told his audience U.S. soldiers should be at home fighting Republican radicals instead of dying overseas. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18528
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