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wearechange
UNBELIEVABLE: The Nightmarish Orwellian Takeover Is REAL!
This report reveals the secret US military intelligence takeover of the tracking and mandates system, and it breaks down the federal government's plan for a fourth procedure.
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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over