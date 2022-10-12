Kari Lake Drops Epic Ad, Revealing Tax Cut Plans for Everyday Expenses

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Amid Joe Biden and Katie Hobbs’ skyrocketing inflation, you shouldn’t have to pay taxes just to put food on the table and a roof over your head.
Watch my new ad on my plan to cut taxes and provide real, immediate relief from inflation for ALL Arizonans.
"You shouldn't have to pay taxes just to put food on the table or have a place to live. When I'm Governor, you won't."
Source: https://t.me/realKariLake/806