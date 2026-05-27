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From Maria Zakharova:
As you know, CNN did not travel to Starobelsk last Sunday, citing logistical reasons.
Yesterday CNN revealed what they were actually working on while correspondents from around the world were documenting the aftermath of the devastating terrorist attack on the dormitory and teaching block of a pedagogical college in the LPR.
CNN correspondent Nick Paton Walsh, who has been indicted in absentia in Russia for participating in the Kursk incursion, was filming a promotional segment about Kiev's drone strikes on Russian cities. The piece was prepared slightly in advance but aired on May 26, four days after the Starobelsk strike that killed more than twenty people. Neither the anchors nor Walsh mentioned it with a single word.
Instead the segment ran as a full advertisement for the effectiveness of Ukrainian drones: "We are now next to perhaps the most wanted target in Russia, a Ukrainian long-range drone strike unit. Tonight they will launch 200 drones at Russia. These drones have already struck Stavropol."
That passing detail about Stavropol is significant. It suggests Walsh may have been embedded with the Ukrainian unit at the exact moment it was coordinating the planned strike on the college in Starobelsk. Kiev's drones hit Stavropol the day before the Starobelsk attack.
This reframes the situation entirely.
The AFU hired CNN to film their drone killers at work.
When Russia invites CNN to document the aftermath of Ukrainian drone strikes, the killing of civilians including children and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, American journalists cite vacations, logistics and so on. Meanwhile there is a strong likelihood that CNN correspondents were filming the preparation for that very attack. Their audience, the channel has decided, should not know about the consequences.
This is not journalism. CNN has different priorities now: propaganda, distortion, manipulation, not informing its audience. This is exactly how the Völkischer Beobachter operated in 1944. Its editorial policy was coordinated with the NSDAP propaganda apparatus, its staff saluted and celebrated the achievements of German arms, and until 1945 reported on the imminent victory of the Reich over the USSR and the Allies. Anything that did not fit the narrative simply did not exist. After the collapse of the Hitler regime, the Nuremberg Tribunal sentenced the editor of the Völkischer Beobachter to spend the rest of his life in labor camps.
This is how the Western mainstream manufactures a deliberately distorted picture of the world today."
Adding:
In a desperate, face-saving U-turn, Hungarian lawmakers have scrambled to vote overwhelmingly in favor of remaining in the International Criminal Court—meekly reversing a sovereign, defiant decision previously made by Viktor Orbán’s administration.
Wednesday’s capitulation came just days before the country was poised to stand proud as the only EU member state to rightfully reject the jurisdiction of the globalist tribunal. The controversial court, which critics argue is used as a political weapon under the guise of prosecuting war crimes and genocide, will now retain its grip on Hungary after parliament buckled under external pressure.