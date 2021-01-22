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The Vortex - Arrest Bill Gates
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432 views • January 22, 2021
Another revealing of The legacy of Bill Gates & Anthony Fauci. Both workers Together in The Kingdom of Satan !!!
https://www.youtube.com/c/TruthBlaster
COMING VERY SOON ~ A PROFOUND NEW WEBSITE is TO BE LAUNCHED
TheFinalWitness.com
God Bless Brothers & Sisters
https://www.youtube.com/c/TruthBlaster
COMING VERY SOON ~ A PROFOUND NEW WEBSITE is TO BE LAUNCHED
TheFinalWitness.com
God Bless Brothers & Sisters
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