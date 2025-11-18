Polish PM Tusk showed place of alleged railway section sabotaged on railway used for military equipment & supplied to Ukraine

(Video was originally uploaded here about 6 hours ago, got stuck processing, so trying again - Cynthia) (also referenced in the 'Two Gay Androids Standing' video today. haha... ; )

Two Ukrainian citizens have been identified as the perpetrators of two acts of sabotage on the railway in Poland leading to the Ukrainian border - Polish Prime Minister Tusk

According to him both men managed to leave Polish territory through the checkpoint at the border with Belarus in Terespol.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk showed the place of the alleged railway sabotage at the section of the railroad through which military equipment was supplied to Ukraine.

‘We are at the site of the explosion, which apparently was aimed at blowing up the train traveling the Warsaw – Dęblin route. Unfortunately, there is no doubt that we are dealing with an act of sabotage. Fortunately, the crash did not occur, but the matter is very serious. Police, prosecutors, and experts are on site, analyzing every detail of this incident. And, as we know, this is already the second such case in recent weeks’.