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Charlie Kirk Shooting Event - Is The Lance Twiggs Trans Furry Story A LIE baroncoleman Ep145 and Ep8
Baron Coleman
https://youtu.be/KElRRsQv8sw?t=2702
45:02 July 15 2026
Casket Photo Op Timeline is REALLY Short; Lance's Social Media Posts - Ep 145
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wt7AupZf1yo
Charlie Kirk Case EXPOSED | Baron Coleman Found Lance Twiggs' Reddit Posts (Tyler Robinson PSYOP)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CGK7-9wukfk
Did The FEDS Plant The Lance Twiggs Story On Turkey Tom?