They were laughing at us

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This man pretending to cry on a UK channel is Matt Hancock. At that time, he was in charge of "public" health in the United Kingdom. His compassion for the old Brits at hospital allegedly infected by covid resulted in them being given lethal doses of Midazolam, a drug, which may not be given to people having difficulty to breathe ...