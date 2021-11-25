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3 Roaches Own The Democrats, FDA Admits Vaxx Is Useless & Why Do Democrats Worship Pedophiles
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50 views • November 25, 2021
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Sources used in video:
These 3 own the democrat party - https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2021/11/three-foreign-billionaires-finance-dem-dark-money-daniel-greenfield/
Tulsi Gabbard, elites will destroy you - https://twitter.com/TulsiGabbard/status/1462726171095814144
Why are the democrats heroes always criminals and pedophiles - https://patriotfetch.com/2021/11/blm-mob-in-portland-chants-say-his-name-in-honor-of-convicted-child-molester-joseph-rosenbaum/
Dept of education wants to quit collecting data on pedophiles - https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/bidens-education-department-wants-to-roll-back-effort-to-catalog-teacher-sex-crimes/
FDA study shows vaxxed more likely to get 'covid', actually the vaxx is covid - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/if-you-get-the-pfizer-vax-youre-more-likely-to-get-covid-insider-leaks-fda-study/
WHO admits the vaxx doesn't work, what he means is it's working great - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/w-h-o-chief-vaccines-have-provided-a-false-sense-of-security/
Get ready for more lockdowns - https://news.trust.org/item/20211122224947-dib6x
Remember he said no mandate for flights - https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/buttigieg-says-vaccine-mandate-for-us-flights-isn-e2-80-99t-necessary/ar-AAR0Rog?ocid=uxbndlbing
It's all coming to a head in January - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/biden-will-require-essential-travelers-crossing-us-land-borders-truck-drivers-fully-vaccinated-amid-supply-chain-crisis/?utm_source=Gab&;utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
Just a coincidence, I'm sure - https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/11/03/majority-deadliest-batches-of-covid-19-vaccine-were-sent-to-red-republican-states/
It's not a covid spike, it's a vaxx spike - https://finance.yahoo.com/news/merkel-says-german-covid-spike-120052541.html
Don't let this study get out - https://www.newstarget.com/2021-11-23-study-finds-covid-vaccines-increase-average-death-totals.html
The brainwashing is deep with this one - https://openvaers.com/covid-data/covid-reports/1839943
Conspiracy no more, Australians put into camps - https://twitter.com/PeterSweden7/status/1462915005121277954
More incompetence from Biden admin - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/bidens-secretary-energy-no-idea-many-barrels-oil-us-consumes-per-day-biden-taps-strategic-reserve-video/
Don't call it looting, that's racist - https://thepostmillennial.com/experts-warn-not-to-call-mass-burglary-events-looting
What New York means by voting rights - https://twitter.com/redsteeze/status/1463207642436935695
Canada goes full woke, white votes count less - https://thepostmillennial.com/ontario-teachers-union-changes-rules-so-that-non-white-votes-count-more-than-white-votes/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1463256418501349384
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
These 3 own the democrat party - https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2021/11/three-foreign-billionaires-finance-dem-dark-money-daniel-greenfield/
Tulsi Gabbard, elites will destroy you - https://twitter.com/TulsiGabbard/status/1462726171095814144
Why are the democrats heroes always criminals and pedophiles - https://patriotfetch.com/2021/11/blm-mob-in-portland-chants-say-his-name-in-honor-of-convicted-child-molester-joseph-rosenbaum/
Dept of education wants to quit collecting data on pedophiles - https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/bidens-education-department-wants-to-roll-back-effort-to-catalog-teacher-sex-crimes/
FDA study shows vaxxed more likely to get 'covid', actually the vaxx is covid - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/if-you-get-the-pfizer-vax-youre-more-likely-to-get-covid-insider-leaks-fda-study/
WHO admits the vaxx doesn't work, what he means is it's working great - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/w-h-o-chief-vaccines-have-provided-a-false-sense-of-security/
Get ready for more lockdowns - https://news.trust.org/item/20211122224947-dib6x
Remember he said no mandate for flights - https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/buttigieg-says-vaccine-mandate-for-us-flights-isn-e2-80-99t-necessary/ar-AAR0Rog?ocid=uxbndlbing
It's all coming to a head in January - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/biden-will-require-essential-travelers-crossing-us-land-borders-truck-drivers-fully-vaccinated-amid-supply-chain-crisis/?utm_source=Gab&;utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
Just a coincidence, I'm sure - https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/11/03/majority-deadliest-batches-of-covid-19-vaccine-were-sent-to-red-republican-states/
It's not a covid spike, it's a vaxx spike - https://finance.yahoo.com/news/merkel-says-german-covid-spike-120052541.html
Don't let this study get out - https://www.newstarget.com/2021-11-23-study-finds-covid-vaccines-increase-average-death-totals.html
The brainwashing is deep with this one - https://openvaers.com/covid-data/covid-reports/1839943
Conspiracy no more, Australians put into camps - https://twitter.com/PeterSweden7/status/1462915005121277954
More incompetence from Biden admin - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/bidens-secretary-energy-no-idea-many-barrels-oil-us-consumes-per-day-biden-taps-strategic-reserve-video/
Don't call it looting, that's racist - https://thepostmillennial.com/experts-warn-not-to-call-mass-burglary-events-looting
What New York means by voting rights - https://twitter.com/redsteeze/status/1463207642436935695
Canada goes full woke, white votes count less - https://thepostmillennial.com/ontario-teachers-union-changes-rules-so-that-non-white-votes-count-more-than-white-votes/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1463256418501349384
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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