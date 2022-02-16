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Tom Luongo: Russia Recognizing Bitcoin as Currency is HUGE!
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131 views • February 16, 2022
Tom Luongo of ‘Gold, Goats ‘n Guns’ discusses how he became a dissident, why he thinks Bitcoin is truly a dissident monetary device, and why Russia recognizing crypto is even a bigger deal than El Salvador making BTC legal tender.
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About Tom Luongo
Tom Luongo is a former research chemist by trade and an Austrian Economist by study and a market analyst by choice. He is a Senior Financial Editor with Newsmax Media publishing thoughts on where markets, central banks, gold and geopolitics meet and explode.
He is now the publisher of Gold, Goats n’ Guns, a monthly newsletter offered through Patreon: https://tomluongo.me
He has been an investor and market analyst for more seventeen years and is an astute observer in changes within the culture and the political landscape.
"Dissident Thinker" is a second premium weekly Geopolitics & Empire broadcast available to MEMBER'S ONLY (Rokfin, Geopolitics & Empire, and/or Locals):
➡️ Become a Geopolitics & Empire member: https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
➡️ Sign up to Rokfin via the Geopolitics & Empire referral link here: https://rokfin.com/creator/GeopoliticsAndEmpire
➡️ Join the Geopolitics & Empire community on Locals: https://geopoliticsandempire.locals.com
About Tom Luongo
Tom Luongo is a former research chemist by trade and an Austrian Economist by study and a market analyst by choice. He is a Senior Financial Editor with Newsmax Media publishing thoughts on where markets, central banks, gold and geopolitics meet and explode.
He is now the publisher of Gold, Goats n’ Guns, a monthly newsletter offered through Patreon: https://tomluongo.me
He has been an investor and market analyst for more seventeen years and is an astute observer in changes within the culture and the political landscape.
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