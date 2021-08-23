© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Human Intelligence: The Flynn Effect | James Flynn and Stefan Molyneux
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • August 23, 2021
Dr. James R. Flynn is emeritus professor of political studies at the University of Otago in Dunedin, New Zealand and author, most recently, of What is Intelligence? Beyond the Flynn Effect. Flynn is best known for the Flynn effect, the continued year-on-year rise of IQ scores in all parts of the world. Flynn’s research combines political and moral philosophy with psychology to clarify problems such as justifying humane ideals and whether it makes sense to rank races and classes by merit.
The Torchlight List: Around the World in 200 Books
http://www.amazon.com/dp/1626360928/?tag=freedradio-20
Are We Getting Smarter?
http://www.amazon.com/dp/B009H7L0V0/?tag=freedradio-20
What Is Intelligence?: Beyond the Flynn Effect
http://www.amazon.com/dp/B000SGBL9U/?tag=freedradio-20
How To Improve Your Mind: 20 Keys to Unlock the Modern World
http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0096IPJSU/?tag=freedradio-20
Where Have All the Liberals Gone?
http://www.amazon.com/dp/B001JEPVKA/?tag=freedradio-20
James Flynn: Why our IQ levels are higher than our grandparents'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vpqilhW9uI
Debate: James Flynn vs. Charles Murray
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KD6i5TkjSs
Bell Curve by Charles Murray
http://www.amazon.com/dp/B003L77VY2/?tag=freedradio-20
SUBSCRIBE TO STEFAN ---► http://www.youtube.com/freedomainradio?sub_confirmation=1
SUBSCRIBE TO FREEDOMAIN ---► http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFHyoiRW5Ya5HJc9laaoUfA?sub_confirmation=1
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Photo Credit: TED - http://www.ted.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
The Torchlight List: Around the World in 200 Books
http://www.amazon.com/dp/1626360928/?tag=freedradio-20
Are We Getting Smarter?
http://www.amazon.com/dp/B009H7L0V0/?tag=freedradio-20
What Is Intelligence?: Beyond the Flynn Effect
http://www.amazon.com/dp/B000SGBL9U/?tag=freedradio-20
How To Improve Your Mind: 20 Keys to Unlock the Modern World
http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0096IPJSU/?tag=freedradio-20
Where Have All the Liberals Gone?
http://www.amazon.com/dp/B001JEPVKA/?tag=freedradio-20
James Flynn: Why our IQ levels are higher than our grandparents'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vpqilhW9uI
Debate: James Flynn vs. Charles Murray
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KD6i5TkjSs
Bell Curve by Charles Murray
http://www.amazon.com/dp/B003L77VY2/?tag=freedradio-20
SUBSCRIBE TO STEFAN ---► http://www.youtube.com/freedomainradio?sub_confirmation=1
SUBSCRIBE TO FREEDOMAIN ---► http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFHyoiRW5Ya5HJc9laaoUfA?sub_confirmation=1
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Photo Credit: TED - http://www.ted.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.