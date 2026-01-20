The Faithful Servant

If there is one thing that is sadly lacking in the world today it is faithfulness. The modern divorce rate, the casual hopping from one job to another and widespread disregard for others all indicate a cultural shift where people value personal freedom over the traditional values of steadfastness, loyalty and dependability.





In particular, there is a profound lack of faithfulness among God’s people toward Him. There is way too much focus on self and comfort and ease, and little to no focus on service and faithfulness to Christ. We love to hear about how much God loves us, but would rather not hear about our duty toward Him, or toward our brothers and sisters in Christ.





May we all learn and practice being faithful, both to God and to our brothers and sisters in the Lord, for God is faithful, and we are His children.





