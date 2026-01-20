The Faithful Servant

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
If there is one thing that is sadly lacking in the world today it is faithfulness. The modern divorce rate, the casual hopping from one job to another and widespread disregard for others all indicate a cultural shift where people value personal freedom over the traditional values of steadfastness, loyalty and dependability.


In particular, there is a profound lack of faithfulness among God’s people toward Him. There is way too much focus on self and comfort and ease, and little to no focus on service and faithfulness to Christ. We love to hear about how much God loves us, but would rather not hear about our duty toward Him, or toward our brothers and sisters in Christ.


May we all learn and practice being faithful, both to God and to our brothers and sisters in the Lord, for God is faithful, and we are His children.


Capac Bible Church is an old fashioned preaching, Bible believing, hymn singing, KJV church located in beautiful Saint Clair County in Southeast Michigan.


Visit our internet site at https://capacbible.org


Thank you so much for watching! Your heartfelt comments are an encouragement to us. Please remember to subscribe and like our videos, and forward to others. We appreciate your prayers and financial support! May God bless you is our prayer.


“When the wise is instructed, he receiveth knowledge.” Proverbs 21:11


“I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord.” Psalm 122:1


“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14

