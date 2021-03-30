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Biden staffer blocks Senator Ted Cruz from recording at the border | Bernard Kerik reacts
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10 views • March 30, 2021
BORDER CRISIS: The Biden Administration continues to 'sugarcoat' the events at the border, Trump's policies versus Biden's, Bernard Kerik wants to know 'how is Biden getting away with this?' and more - via Newsmax TV's 'The Chris Salcedo Show.'
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