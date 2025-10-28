Unreported Miracle: 400,000 Russians Gather to Pray for Their Nation

A powerful and largely unreported event brought together 400,000 people in Moscow for a traditional religious procession, uniting in prayer for Russia and its spiritual sovereignty.





Participants carried iconic banners of Jesus Christ, reflecting deep-rooted faith and a collective hope for divine blessing. This peaceful, prayerful demonstration showcased the enduring strength of religious freedom and national unity, inspiring all who attended. Discover the story behind this remarkable gathering of faith and devotion.





WATCH FULL SHOW: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/has-russia-become-more-pro-life-than-the-u-s/