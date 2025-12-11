Modern Diseases Caused by Chronic Environmental Toxicity: Toxin Avoidance Masterclass

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A medium-dive video going over how to avoid all the hundreds of thousands of visible & invisible toxins that we take into our bodies via our nose, mouth, & skin that end-up getting stored in bones, brain, & fat.
Since health is intricately tied to wealth, to re-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT, watch: tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101, at least, 100 times, study any of the below: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
, fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
To view the features & benefits of America's safest, healthiest, & "greenest" homes of the future, visit any of the below:
bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse
tinyurl.com/TeslaPassiveHouse
tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse
tinyurl.com/SafeHealthyGreenHomeBuilders
For a HUGE list of things to help you avoid toxins, visit any of the below:
tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceForDummies
tinyurl.com/PreventToxinExposure
tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceTools
tinyurl.com/HowToAvoidToxins
tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceResources
To have REAL health insurance & learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, visit any of the below:
tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
INVISIBLE TOXIN AVOIDANCE TOOLS:
If You Filter Your Air & Water, Doesn't It Make Sense to also Filter your "dirty" Electricity?
The ultimate EMF-reducers by: https://saticemfguide.com/december-dealer-6-plug-and-sd-#a_aid=howtodieofnothing
OR
https://tinyurl.com/EMFprotectionDecember2025sale
To learn all about the harms of electromagnetic, visit: tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies or bit.ly/EMFforDummies
To sleep in a faraday cage to minimize the effects of 5G/6G and all your (and your neighbors') wireless devices, visit: https://safelivingtechnologies.com/products/swiss-shield-ventus-bed-canopy.html?aff=205
To learn about the Harms of Artificial (man-made) Blue Light, visit all of the below:
tinyurl.com/BlueLight101
Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies
tinyurl.com/BlueLightForDummies
Linktr.ee/IAQforDummies
To get some protection from CHEMtrails with either CBRN (chemical, biological, radiation, & nuclear weapons) masks by: tinyurl.com/TheBestCBRNmasks OR MIRAsafety.com/howtodieofnothing (should redirect to: https://www.mirasafety.com/?snowball=howtodieofnothing) &/or whole-home, Swiss-made air filtration systems by AndairUSA.com
For our "3 Pillars of Health (Light, Water, & Magnetism) Store," visit any of the following:
tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore
tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
To avoid ALL toxins found in h2o, visit any of the below:
tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies
tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies
tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration
For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing" e-Guide, visit any of the below: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup101
Have better air & water quality -- and reduce your utility bills by up to ~70% withOUT a single solar electric panel or wind turbine -- by watching: tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo , visiting:
tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush OR tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp ,
and filling-out tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation &/or tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsultation
tinyurl.com/SafestCookware
$$$ For a few part-time, home-based, PANDEMIC- & RECESSION-PROOF business opportunities that have LEVERAGE built-in b/c of their highly SCALABLE business models so you can possibly earn passive/residual income WHILE U SLEEP so you can afford the things at our store, visit any of the below:
tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat
OR
tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
DISRUPT the cleaning industry w/ The HypoChlorous Co.'s GAME-CHANGING USDA Certified Organic & EPA-registered sanitizers & disinfectants by visiting
TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing
View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & MORE at: Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer. To view a list of 35 reasons to join their FREE affiliate program to earn 25% commissions & override commissions 3 levels down, visit any of the below:
tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo
tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome
To save $ on pool chlorine & your health, leave a VM w/ your full name, email address, phone #, shipping address, & the approx. # of gallons of your pool &/or spa/jacuzzi & if you have an in-ground or above ground pool at: 786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, or cell: 305.297.9360 for a FREE quote for your HypoChlorous Co. in-line hypochlorous acid pool generator & the correct # of pounds of their powder or liquid additive.
To help The HypoChlorous Co. achieve its Mission of RIDDING THE WORLD OF TOXIC CLEANING CHEMICALS while earning 25% personal sales commissions (& RE$IDUAL income w/ repeat orders!)& 7%/3% override commissions on your personally-sponsored affiliates’ sales by becoming a FREE affiliate my TEAM, leave me a VM w/ your full name, email address, & phone #(s)
Contact my Hypochlorous Co. affiliate sponsor, Laurie Gagan:
219.789.7180