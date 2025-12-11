BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Modern Diseases Caused by Chronic Environmental Toxicity: Toxin Avoidance Masterclass
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
53 followers
0
26 views • 1 day ago

A medium-dive video going over how to avoid all the hundreds of thousands of visible & invisible toxins that we take into our bodies via our nose, mouth, & skin that end-up getting stored in bones, brain, & fat.

Since health is intricately tied to wealth, to re-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT, watch: tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101, at least, 100 times, study any of the below: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching


To view the features & benefits of America's safest, healthiest, & "greenest" homes of the future, visit any of the below:

bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse

tinyurl.com/TeslaPassiveHouse

tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse

tinyurl.com/SafeHealthyGreenHomeBuilders


For a HUGE list of things to help you avoid toxins, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceForDummies

tinyurl.com/PreventToxinExposure

tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceTools

tinyurl.com/HowToAvoidToxins

tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceResources


To have REAL health insurance & learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


INVISIBLE TOXIN AVOIDANCE TOOLS:

If You Filter Your Air & Water, Doesn't It Make Sense to also Filter your "dirty" Electricity?

The ultimate EMF-reducers by: https://saticemfguide.com/december-dealer-6-plug-and-sd-#a_aid=howtodieofnothing

OR

https://tinyurl.com/EMFprotectionDecember2025sale


To learn all about the harms of electromagnetic, visit: tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies or bit.ly/EMFforDummies


To sleep in a faraday cage to minimize the effects of 5G/6G and all your (and your neighbors') wireless devices, visit: https://safelivingtechnologies.com/products/swiss-shield-ventus-bed-canopy.html?aff=205


To learn about the Harms of Artificial (man-made) Blue Light, visit all of the below:

tinyurl.com/BlueLight101

Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies

tinyurl.com/BlueLightForDummies


Linktr.ee/IAQforDummies


To get some protection from CHEMtrails with either CBRN (chemical, biological, radiation, & nuclear weapons) masks by: tinyurl.com/TheBestCBRNmasks OR MIRAsafety.com/howtodieofnothing (should redirect to: https://www.mirasafety.com/?snowball=howtodieofnothing) &/or whole-home, Swiss-made air filtration systems by AndairUSA.com


For our "3 Pillars of Health (Light, Water, & Magnetism) Store," visit any of the following:

tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology


To avoid ALL toxins found in h2o, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies

tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies

tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration


For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing" e-Guide, visit any of the below: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup101


Have better air & water quality -- and reduce your utility bills by up to ~70% withOUT a single solar electric panel or wind turbine -- by watching: tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo , visiting:

tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush OR tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp ,

and filling-out tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation &/or tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsultation


tinyurl.com/SafestCookware


$$$ For a few part-time, home-based, PANDEMIC- & RECESSION-PROOF business opportunities that have LEVERAGE built-in b/c of their highly SCALABLE business models so you can possibly earn passive/residual income WHILE U SLEEP so you can afford the things at our store, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

OR

tinyurl.com/WhyRichway


DISRUPT the cleaning industry w/ The HypoChlorous Co.'s GAME-CHANGING USDA Certified Organic & EPA-registered sanitizers & disinfectants by visiting

TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing

View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & MORE at: Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer. To view a list of 35 reasons to join their FREE affiliate program to earn 25% commissions & override commissions 3 levels down, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome


To save $ on pool chlorine & your health, leave a VM w/ your full name, email address, phone #, shipping address, & the approx. # of gallons of your pool &/or spa/jacuzzi & if you have an in-ground or above ground pool at: 786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, or cell: 305.297.9360 for a FREE quote for your HypoChlorous Co. in-line hypochlorous acid pool generator & the correct # of pounds of their powder or liquid additive.


To help The HypoChlorous Co. achieve its Mission of RIDDING THE WORLD OF TOXIC CLEANING CHEMICALS while earning 25% personal sales commissions (& RE$IDUAL income w/ repeat orders!)& 7%/3% override commissions on your personally-sponsored affiliates’ sales by becoming a FREE affiliate my TEAM, leave me a VM w/ your full name, email address, & phone #(s)


Contact my Hypochlorous Co. affiliate sponsor, Laurie Gagan:

[email protected]

219.789.7180

