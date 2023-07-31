https://gettr.com/post/p2n5i8r646c
0729 The CCP's Organized Crime Underworld - Golden Triangle & Beyond - EP7 of MH370 series
Meng Jianzhu was the secretary of the CCP's Central Political and oversaw all legal enforcement authorities, including the Ministry of State Security. He had unchecked power.
孟建柱曾是中共中央政法委员会的书记，监督包括国家安全部在内的所有执法机构。他拥有不受约束的权力。
#LFATV @moschinese @mosenglish
