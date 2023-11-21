Culture War | Detransitioner | Trauma With Dad Opened the Door | Transgender Path Introduced at College | Guest: Camille Kiefel | Address Physical Health Instead of Removing Body Parts

Camille Kiefel joins the Moms on a Mission Podcast today to share her heartbreaking story about how she was introduced to the whole concept of a non-binary lifestyle when she went off to college. She tells us about various traumatic events, one in particular with her father, that made her vulnerable to this indoctrination. Camille discloses that physicians dismissed her when she developed side effects after the surgery even to the point that they told her to continue a medication to which she was allergic because they didn’t know what else to do. Suicidal ideations increased after her double mastectomy. She tells about her non-profit called “Detrans Help” and how she is providing help and hope so others don’t have to go through what she did.





https://detranshelp.org/





https://www.camillekiefel.com/





