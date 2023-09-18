EMERGENCY ALERT FROM DEBORAH TAVARES - PT. 1

Deb Tavares is back for another exclusive 2-part interview, a dire
warning for every man, woman and child in the Unites States which under
banana Joe's USA, Inc. is on track to usher in a UN Agenda 2030 hell
scape of depopulation, FEMA camps and Hunger Games style "smart" cities.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.