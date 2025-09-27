Taking a Quick Look 👀 at the #XRP Charts & Liquidation Heatmap ⬇️

🔍 In this video, I take a quick look at the XRP Dragon Pattern and the current Elliott Wave count, which remains intact across the 15-minute, 1-hour, and daily charts. I’ll also break down the latest XRP liquidation heatmaps, highlight the key levels to watch for a potential pattern breakdown, and explain where I believe we are within the current Elliott Wave subcount. If you’re following XRP price action, technical analysis, or Elliott Wave trading strategies, this update is a must-watch.





📊 Key Topics Covered:

- XRP Dragon Pattern technical analysis

- Elliott Wave count and subcount

- XRP price prediction and chart breakdown

- XRP 15-minute chart analysis

- XRP 1-hour chart analysis

- XRP daily chart outlook

- XRP liquidation heatmaps explained

- Key levels for XRP breakout or breakdown





✅ Join our growing community of like-minded crypto enthusiasts on Patreon by simply using the coupon code FALL for 25% off of your first month/year when signing up for my Journeyman or Master-tier memberships. This offer is valid from September 25th, 2025 through October 25th, 2025.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle





✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu





🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle





🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.





🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.





🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Born Down" by Johnny Strong, from his Warhorse Album.





© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025





📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.





Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.