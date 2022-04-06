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Warfare Prayer for Increased Demonic Attack
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151 views • April 06, 2022
Pray along with me: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FjYLKhcAp6TMq9HVFxPZH2M2Jer1Ajyw/view
This video was removed immediately by YouTube. They said I violated their medical policy with egregious medical claims. I then appealed their claim and they immediately rejected my appeal. I think it's safe to say the devil doesn't want this prayer to get out therefore, we should pray this every single day. It must be effective. Please share and God bless you all!
This video was removed immediately by YouTube. They said I violated their medical policy with egregious medical claims. I then appealed their claim and they immediately rejected my appeal. I think it's safe to say the devil doesn't want this prayer to get out therefore, we should pray this every single day. It must be effective. Please share and God bless you all!
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