'Israeli Troops 'Killed' As IDF Tank Flies Into Hundreds Of Pieces; Hamas Says 'Punished For..

In a significant escalation, Hamas' Al Qassam Brigades executed a major attack on Israeli troops in Gaza, targeting an Israeli Merkava tank near Jabalia in northern Gaza. A video captured Palestinian fighters preparing for the assault as the IDF tank approached. The attack resulted in a massive explosion that obliterated the tank and its crew, with Al Qassam Brigades claiming they utilised a "Shuath" explosive device. The powerful blast sent debris flying in all directions.