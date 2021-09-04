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Psaki FREEZES when Reporter Demands to Know why Biden Moved Up Withdraw Date
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90 views • September 04, 2021
Landon Mion from The Political Insider reports, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday that U.S. troops departed from Afghanistan ahead of Joe Biden's self imposed Aug. 31 deadline instead of the initial date of Sept. 11 because the military said it only needed 120 days to complete the evacuation.
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