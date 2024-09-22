Young Hearts Part 61 - Human Experiments - 21st Sept 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Govts have conducted scores of human experiments (that we know of). How many are there we don't know of and how many are being conducted at the moment? To name a few that have been declassified:
Tuskegee Syphilis Study
Watson's 'Little Albert' Experiment
The Monster Study of 1939
Stateville Penitentiary Malaria Study
The Aversion Project in South Africa
Milgram Shock Experiments
CIA Mind-Control Experiments (Project MK-Ultra)
Unit 731
The Human Vivisections of Herophilus
