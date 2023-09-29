Redacted News with Clayton & Natali Morris:

BREAKING! Ukraine SURRENDERING by the thousands, NATO desperate to keep war going







New reports show Ukrainian forces are laying down their western weapons and surrendering by the thousands using an emergency radio frequency. The surrendered forces are being fed and given medical attention and they're handing over vital troop movement data to Russian forces. This is the end.

https://rumble.com/v3ln8kt-breaking-ukraine-surrendering-by-the-thousands-nato-desperate-to-keep-war-g.html





