BREAKING! Ukraine SURRENDERING by the thousands, NATO desperate to keep war going
GalacticStorm
Published 12 hours ago

Redacted News with Clayton & Natali Morris:  

BREAKING! Ukraine SURRENDERING by the thousands, NATO desperate to keep war going


New reports show Ukrainian forces are laying down their western weapons and surrendering by the thousands using an emergency radio frequency. The surrendered forces are being fed and given medical attention and they're handing over vital troop movement data to Russian forces. This is the end.

https://rumble.com/v3ln8kt-breaking-ukraine-surrendering-by-the-thousands-nato-desperate-to-keep-war-g.html


warukraineno peacezelenskyclayton morrisredacted newsdeep state stronghold

