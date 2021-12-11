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MOTHER DETERMINED TO KILL 8 YEAR OLD DAUGHTER WITH PFIZER VAXXX !! VAERS ID NUMBER 1896791
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110 views • December 11, 2021
So her daughter "passes out in the observation chair and falls to the floor"...What kind of single digit IQ does it take to not get the fact that her has been injured? Oh wait it was working right? The "parematic" (seriously?) came but the parent refused to go to the ER. And...And...they have arranged for a 2nd dose at the doctors office. When will they be starting the Go Fund Me page for funeral expenses? Just shoot the mother and save the child. Damn.
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