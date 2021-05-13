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EP 2446-9AM BREAKING: Maricopa County Elections Officials DELETED ENTIRE DATABASE from Voting Machines
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80 views • May 13, 2021
EP 2446-9AM BREAKING: Maricopa County Elections Officials DELETED ENTIRE DATABASE from Voting Machines 
 
We have recently discovered that the entire “Database” directory from the D drive of the machine “EMSPrimary” has been deleted. This removes election related details that appear to have been covered by the subpoena. In addition, the main database for the Election Management System (EMS) Software, “Results Tally and Reporting,” is not located anywhere on the EMSPrimary machine, even though all of the EMS Clients reference that machine as the location of the database. This suggests that the main database for all election-related data for the November 2020 General Election has been removed. Can you please advise as to why these folders were deleted, and whether there are any backups that may contain the deleted folders?  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17632 
 
 
 
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