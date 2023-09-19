Did you know that the Jews created humans?

According to the Kabbalah the Jews created we Goy humans. They themselves are above human, and called "Elohim". Of course I don't agree with this and was absolutely shocked to find this out. Our creator is the Lord Jesus Christ whom God used to create all things. You must hear this Kabbalah representative explain because this goes hand in and with the alien deception. Read more at my website: MysteryBabylonExposed.Com and see my related article series: https://www.mysterybabylonexposed.com/kabbalah-666-messiah Please hit "like" and "subscribe" in order to circulate this little known information.

