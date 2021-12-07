Dr. Zelenko: Psychological Decompensation Makes People Gullible To Be Obedient to Vaccination

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12/01/2021 Dr. Zelenko: Anxiety and human isolation causes a psychological decompensation, so people become gullible to do whatever people in power want you, and they’re vaccinating with a poison dead shots which are 100 times more lethal to children than natural virus that we’re protecting them from supposedly.