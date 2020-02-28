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PLAYING THE MONEY GAME
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158 views • February 28, 2020
PLAYING THE MONEY GAME: HOW TO PAY THE BANK WITH YOUR OWN PROMISSORY NOTE
View and share the non-Facebook version of "MONEY FROM THIN AIR" at http://www.yourvirtualworld.tv/cms/money-from-thin-air/
Ask yourself how you can use the following newfound knowledge to close down the geoengineering crimes against humanity taking place above your head.
Pay very close attention to these three facts below and their implications:
1. Banks accept payments in the form of Bills of Exchange
2. Banks accept payments in the form of Promissory Notes
3. Reference to the Bills of Exchange Act(s) and High Court Rule(s) vary with each country. You'll have to research what these are in your country and print them accordingly onto your Promissory Note as discussed within the video. In the United States, Articles 3 and 4 of the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Uniform_Commercial_Code) govern the issuance and transfer of negotiable instruments, unless the instruments are governed by Article 8 of the UCC. The various state law enactments (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Uniform_Commercial_Code_adoption) of UCC §§ 3–104(a) through (d) set forth the legal definition of what is and what is not a negotiable instrument.
Read more at https://inventionschool.tech/playing-the-money-game/
View and share the non-Facebook version of "MONEY FROM THIN AIR" at http://www.yourvirtualworld.tv/cms/money-from-thin-air/
Ask yourself how you can use the following newfound knowledge to close down the geoengineering crimes against humanity taking place above your head.
Pay very close attention to these three facts below and their implications:
1. Banks accept payments in the form of Bills of Exchange
2. Banks accept payments in the form of Promissory Notes
3. Reference to the Bills of Exchange Act(s) and High Court Rule(s) vary with each country. You'll have to research what these are in your country and print them accordingly onto your Promissory Note as discussed within the video. In the United States, Articles 3 and 4 of the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Uniform_Commercial_Code) govern the issuance and transfer of negotiable instruments, unless the instruments are governed by Article 8 of the UCC. The various state law enactments (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Uniform_Commercial_Code_adoption) of UCC §§ 3–104(a) through (d) set forth the legal definition of what is and what is not a negotiable instrument.
Read more at https://inventionschool.tech/playing-the-money-game/
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