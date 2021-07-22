BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Senator Paul Puts Fauci on the HOT-SEAT as He testifies before Congress! COVID Vaccines Now Injected Door To Door In North Carolina! And Much More!
RealNewsChannel.com
RealNewsChannel.com
1573 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
70 views • July 22, 2021
RealNewsChannel.com

Anthony Fauci Shakes In Fear As Rand Paul Calls Him Out For Gain Of Research During Congressional Hearing! PREDICTION: Anthony Fauci Is Going To Prison! As Proof Of Election Theft Comes Out In GA And AZ More Republicans Call For Audits! VIDEO: COVID Vaccines Now Injected Door To Door In North Carolina! And Much More!

Source Links:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/elections-attorney-david-shestokas-state-legislatures-plenary-power-elections-house-senate-may-decertify-joint-resolution/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/president-trump-unleashes-maricopa-countys-board-supervisors-hiding/
https://100percentfedup.com/video-he-has-lied-to-congress-sen-rand-paul-announces-criminal-referral-for-dr-fauci/
https://banned.video/watch?id=60ec7bc9b17f7f57fa6f0260
https://banned.video/watch?id=60eca2fa5e3211589a4d3a53
https://banned.video/watch?id=60ecaac85e3211589a4d68e6
https://banned.video/watch?id=60ecd26eeac9c959a4f8c067
https://banned.video/watch?id=60ecd2d7eac9c959a4f8c9d1
https://banned.video/watch?id=60ef7648b8fc0361662b165f
https://banned.video/watch?id=60f608e8c3f23d6e17724a0f
https://banned.video/watch?id=60f76a43ccddd3019f4aa354
https://banned.video/watch?id=60f77947ccddd3019f4c3d52

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com


Use MyPillow.com promo code WLT to save up to 66% off your order! Support Mike for all he is doing!

https://godtees-shop.square.site/

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/

https://www.projectveritas.com/donate/

http://www.flytees.biz

Invest in Bitcoin the Easy Way: https://www.swanbitcoin.com/RealNewsChannel

Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

FOLLOW US!:
https://gettr.com/user/realnewschannel
https://parler.com/#/user/Realnewschannel
https://gab.com/RealNewsChannel
https://brighteon.social/@webmaster1776
Join Us at Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/invite/mPR8uhxZ
https://www.facebook.com/Real-News-Channel-135410972687/
https://twitter.com/RealNewsChannel
https://mewe.com/i/joeayers4
https://share.naturalnews.com/stream
https://realnewschannel.tumblr.com/
https://www.reddit.com/user/webmaster1776
https://ugetube.com/@RealNewsChannel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vhoknDzQEHsJ/
https://rumble.com/c/c-403567
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/webmaster1776
https://www.subscribestar.com/realnewschannel-com
https://spreely.com/page/RealNewsChannel
https://mastodon.online/web/accounts/146653
https://www.minds.com/realnewschannel/
Clouthub: https://clthb.co/jAneDFDiZT9PbjwQA
https://lbry.tv/@RealNewsChannel.com:7

Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

The Principles of Liberty for Kids: https://bit.ly/teach-liberty

Help Support Real News Channel: https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=3735662.b77350c&;utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=3735662.b77350c

Or Buy One of our great shirts at www.flytees.biz Use Discount Code:RNC2020 for an instant Discount

Best Storable Survival food: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=4437947.433595

Day One Survial Gear: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=772805&;u=2154484&m=61494&urllink=&afftrack=

Support the United Way: https://www.unitedwaygmwc.org/Donate

Support the USO and Our Troops: https://secure.uso.org/1911_AMT/?sc=WEBDONATE&;show_amount=true

Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/

https://wearechange.org/donate/

Donate to the ACLJ: https://aclj.org/donate

Support the Wounded Warrior Project: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate

Vaccines Revealed Video Series Signup: https://upvir.al/ref/Bs46349329
Keywords
covid vaccines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why the GOP Deserves to Lose

Why the GOP Deserves to Lose

Mike Adams
Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies &#8220;Moral&#8221;

Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies “Moral”

Edison Reed
France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

Chase Codewell
RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

Mike Adams
Ukrainian lawmaker added to controversial &#8220;enemy&#8221; database after calling for peace with Russia

Ukrainian lawmaker added to controversial “enemy” database after calling for peace with Russia

Willow Tohi
Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy