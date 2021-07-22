Senator Paul Puts Fauci on the HOT-SEAT as He testifies before Congress! COVID Vaccines Now Injected Door To Door In North Carolina! And Much More!

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Anthony Fauci Shakes In Fear As Rand Paul Calls Him Out For Gain Of Research During Congressional Hearing! PREDICTION: Anthony Fauci Is Going To Prison! As Proof Of Election Theft Comes Out In GA And AZ More Republicans Call For Audits! VIDEO: COVID Vaccines Now Injected Door To Door In North Carolina! And Much More!
Source Links:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/elections-attorney-david-shestokas-state-legislatures-plenary-power-elections-house-senate-may-decertify-joint-resolution/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/president-trump-unleashes-maricopa-countys-board-supervisors-hiding/
https://100percentfedup.com/video-he-has-lied-to-congress-sen-rand-paul-announces-criminal-referral-for-dr-fauci/
https://banned.video/watch?id=60ec7bc9b17f7f57fa6f0260
https://banned.video/watch?id=60eca2fa5e3211589a4d3a53
https://banned.video/watch?id=60ecaac85e3211589a4d68e6
https://banned.video/watch?id=60ecd26eeac9c959a4f8c067
https://banned.video/watch?id=60ecd2d7eac9c959a4f8c9d1
https://banned.video/watch?id=60ef7648b8fc0361662b165f
https://banned.video/watch?id=60f608e8c3f23d6e17724a0f
https://banned.video/watch?id=60f76a43ccddd3019f4aa354
https://banned.video/watch?id=60f77947ccddd3019f4c3d52
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